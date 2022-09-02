 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Ray J calls out ‘mastermind’ Kris Jenner:’ You tell people false stories about me’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Not holding back.

After Kanye West spiraled out against Kris Jenner and the Kardashians, Ray J decided to join him and call out the momager over her alleged role in his and Kim Kardashian’s infamous intimate tape, which apparently stressed out his own mother.

“What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don’t’ think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?” 

Ray J, 41, commented beneath West’s post-Thursday, which shared a screenshot from one of the Kardashians begging the Gold Digger rapper, 45, to “stop” because Jenner is nearing 67 years old and his rants stress her “to no end.”

“I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does,” he concluded.

The Raycon founder’s message, unfortunately, may not have been seen for long, as West deleted all of his posts targeting those who were once near and dear to him and honing in on his issue over Kim’s choice of school for their four kids.

At one point, the Yeezy designer also admitted to suffering from pornography addiction.

While people who kept up with West’s posts might believe he is in the midst of one of his bipolar disorder episodes, the All of the Lights performer clarified he is simply dealing with “wars at the highest levels.”


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Kanye West accuses fans for 'not understanding' him amid public co-parenting feud

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Elton John was ‘worried’ Britney Spears would get ‘nervous’ before recording song

Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’

Britney Spears addresses son Jayden’s desire to have her ‘fixed’
Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband

Princess Diana branded ‘trendsetter’ after wearing $17 million necklace as a headband
Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard

Eve Barlow ‘forced’ to appease ‘monster’ Amber Heard
Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’

Willow Smith follows mom Jada Pinkett Smith’s footsteps amid ‘racism and death threats’
BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview

BBC donates $1.64 million generated from controversial Diana interview
BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report

BTS concert in Busan switches location amid fans' concerns: report
Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst

Prince Harry has been dealing with ‘mental turmoil’ since Diana’s death, royal analyst
Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Latest

view all