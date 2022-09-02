 
entertainment
Meghan Markle ‘threatens’ Queen Elizabeth with ‘vault of skeletons’

Meghan Markle’s alleged threats about having ‘most dirt’ on the British Royal Family have driven royal experts into a panicked frenzy.

The Daily Mail's royal editor Richard Eden issued this realization just recently.

He started off by saying, “She made a series of very unsubtle hints that she could say a lot more in the future. It seemed to be clear that they were threats.”

“She was coming across as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve chosen not to'," the expert went on to add during the course of his interview. 

This claim comes just months before Prince Harry is slated to drop his scathing tell-all against the Royal Family that is “close to his heart.”

