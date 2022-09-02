 
Friday Sep 02 2022
Psychologist explains why Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio's rule of only dating women younger than him has been one of the most trending topics on social media these days.

The Titanic star’s fans have bizarre theories regarding his dating habits and proving those speculations to be true, DiCaprio recently parted ways with Camila Morrone after she turned 25.

Explaining the phenomenon of the superstar, a psychologist Emma Kenny told The Sun, "He is in a highly unusual position, which allows him to pick and choose whoever he wishes to be with.”

“Until he grows either bored, or recognizes that his partner wishes to move to more secure ground through marriage, or by having children," she added.

"The ages of the women he dates, and the point at which their relationships end seems to coincide with these life markers," the psychologist shared.

She went on to claim that it's because DiCaprio has “no intention of giving up his adventures” and doesn't want to “conform to a societal blueprint.”

Previously, the superstar was linked with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and none of them were 26 or above when he dated them.


