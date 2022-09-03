Prince Harry uses Diana's death to 'manipulate' blackmail for security

Prince Harry is accused of using Princess Diana as a 'pawn' in his security row.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently fighting the UK Home Office in a bid to pay for the security of his family, is allegedly using the 'security card' for his own gain.

Famous journalist Mike Parry reveals: “I think Harry has had to deal with mental turmoil all his life, from the moment he was pictured walking behind his mother’s coffin — what kind of effect would that have on a little boy, as he was then?

“And I’m sure that mental turmoil has tormented him all of his life, but remember, William was there as well.

“William seems to have handled it better in the terms of growing up into an adult man with responsibilities and having to put the past behind him, live in the present and look to the future, which Harry has struggled to do.”

“I have to say, I think Harry sometimes uses the security card really as a manipulative pawn on the chess board.

“I think there is a little bit of emotional blackmail there because of what happened to his mother.

“There are still a lot of people on this earth who believe Diana, Princess of Wales was hounded to her death by the paparazzi and it was the pressure of her fame that led to her ultimate demise," noted Mr Parry.

