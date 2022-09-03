BTS RM heads to Japan with ENHYPEN for upcoming reality show

 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Saturday Sep 03, 2022

BTS alum RM, ENHYPEN are ready to be a part of an upcoming reality show, taking place in Japan.

The BTS idol on September 3, along with seven members of boy group ENHYPEN left for Japan, as they were spotted at the Gimpo Airport earlier.

As reported by HYBE LABELS JAPAN, both of them will be attending &AUDITION - The Howling - FINAL ROUND, the idol survival program run by the company to debut their next boy band.

RM will be there as the representative of the group while members of ENHYPEN will return to cheer the trainees of boy band, who will debut as a new boy group later in the day.

The reality show will be aired at 4PM JST broadcasting live from Tokyo on September 3, 2022.

Previously, BTS had appeared on the program with a video message and a BTS challenge for the trainees of the show. 

