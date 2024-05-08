Royal fans react as King Charles 'extremely disappoints' Prince Harry



Royal fans have expressed their views after King Charles reportedly 'extremely disappointed' Prince Harry by declining a meeting during his visit to London.



Prince Harry arrived in UK on Tuesday and his spokesperson confirmed: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Following King Charles refusal to meeting, a royal source shared Harry’s reaction saying the Duke is of course ‘extremely disappointed’ that he had not been granted a meeting with his father this time.

Commenting on the Daily Express report, a royal fan said: “He is the King's son and always will be, but he is no longer part of the family, the betrayal was too much to be forgotten and forgiven. Just keep living your best life in Montecito H.”

Another said, “How can Harry repair the damage without an abject public apology and retraction of those statements that were either incorrect, imaginary, or indiscreet.”

“Could King Charles finally be getting his house in order? It's high time he did and this is the first step. Now the titles and succession needs to be removed. Throw that nasty piece of work out. Out, out,” the third reacted.



