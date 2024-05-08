Prince Harry's isolation in the UK exposed after King Charles' snub

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to feel the pressure that comes with being left isolated by senior royals

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling a major issue when it comes to his current UK trip.



Everything has been referenced by royal commentator and body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that time, she referenced not only Prince Harry’s trip itself but the decision by Meghan to stay back in the US too.

In the eyes of the expert at the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation, the “confident, splayed-leg, knee-bent walk from Harry who, with his chin raised and an eye-smile that suggests some delight at all the royal-looking fuss here, appears more than happy to enjoy a reception that involves some sort of a military parade for him to inspect as well as a warm, bicep-grabbing man hug reception from his hosts.”

Not to mention, “His emotional leakage signals, though, suggest where his thoughts might lie here though and even hint that the jauntiness is prompted by bravado.”

“As he brings his hands up in a barrier ritual, he is fiddling with his wedding ring with not one but two fingers,” she also added.

All in all, “This is a self-comfort gesture that would suggest feelings of isolation and a desire for a back-up team from home.”