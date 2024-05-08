Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK

Prince Harry has just found himself being schooled about one of the most emotional questions regarding his new return to the UK.

It all occurred as Prince Harry was slated to attend the 10th anniversary event for the thanksgiving service of the Invictus Games.

While he was getting into his personal vehicle, the day after he landed, the Duke waved at onlookers and even got a number of questions.

One of the most notable according to a report by the Daily Mail was when he was questioned about his return to the UK, and whether he was happy to be back.

The royal responded to everything by saying, “nice to see you” instead, coupled with a nervous chuckle, as described by the outlet.

For those unversed, this news has come after it was announced that Prince Harry will not be meeting his father during this time.

At the time of the announcement, a spokesperson revealed that the King has his “programme full” on those days.