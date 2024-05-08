 

Ben Affleck furious at Jennifer Lopez amid plastic surgery confirmation?

Ben Affleck has reportedly gotten a few facial treatments to keep up with Jennifer Lopez's demands

May 08, 2024

Photo: Ben Affleck furious at Jennifer Lopez amid plastic surgery confirmation?

Ben Affleck’s latest appearance amid Met Gala snub reportedly ignited plastic surgery rumours. 

As fans will know, following Jennifer Lopez's solo entry at the 2024’s Met Gala, Bennifer’s fans were left disappointed as they did not see him with JLo on the red carpet.

Amid this event, an insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Ben Affleck is “upset” with his wife Jennifer Lopez for her “controlling” behaviour.

Speaking of the actor’s latest Netflix appearance, a tipster revealed to the outlet, “Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired.”

“He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance,” they even added.

The source even claimed, “He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get.”

They also addressed, “Ben’s upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her he would never get work done, but she’s convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon.”

As per the insider, the Daredevil alum “takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, but from now on he says he wants to age gracefully.” 

