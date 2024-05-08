Prince Harry's true feelings to reconnect with Kate Middleton laid bare amid King Charles snub

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were once extremely close

Prince Harry would love to reconnect with his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, royal expert Christopher Andersen has claimed.



The author of The King claimed this to Fox News Digital after King Charles snubbed Prince Harry over meeting amid the Duke’s UK return.

Christopher Andersen said, "They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video."

The royal expert went on claiming, "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife.”

Christopher Andersen continued, "There was just too much drama between the brothers and their wives, and there is lingering bitterness on everyone's part.

"So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim."

The royal expert’s claims came as Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed, "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."