Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles

Prince Harry just jetted from California to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex’s Invictus bash, would be held just three miles from his dad King Charles's garden party, as per The Sun.

As Harry arrived, he was adorned in an all-black suit, a matching tie and a white shirt along with his military medals hanging on the left side of his blazer.

Harry will leave the service, being held at St Paul's Cathedral, roughly around the time when King Charles would be wrapping up the first Buckingham Palace Garden party of this year.

A spokesperson for Harry revealed that the prince would not be meeting his father during the UK tour due to the monarch being very busy.

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” Harry’s spokesperson stated.

They further continued, "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

King Charles not being able to meet Prince Harry comes amid the British royal resuming his royal duties for the first time since his cancer treatment.