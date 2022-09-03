Prince Harry entertains Archie, Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed how Prince Harry entertains his children Archie and Lilibet at their multi-million mansion in California.



Meghan disclosed that Prince Harry has developed even non-traditionally royal skills during his father and son bonding time.

In an interview with The Cut recently, Meghan Markle said whenever Archie or Lilibet are a little groggy from a nap or anyone needs a pick-me-up, their father loves to beatbox and it seems Archie loves dancing along too.

She said Prince Harry entertains Archie and Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing.

According to The Cut, “When there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them. Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realize it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way.”