 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry entertains Archie, Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Prince Harry entertains Archie, Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing?
Prince Harry entertains Archie, Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed how Prince Harry entertains his children Archie and Lilibet at their multi-million mansion in California.

Meghan disclosed that Prince Harry has developed even non-traditionally royal skills during his father and son bonding time.

In an interview with The Cut recently, Meghan Markle said whenever Archie or Lilibet are a little groggy from a nap or anyone needs a pick-me-up, their father loves to beatbox and it seems Archie loves dancing along too.

She said Prince Harry entertains Archie and Lilibet by dancing to his own beatboxing.

According to The Cut, “When there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them. Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realize it’s a bit strange to be bonding in this way.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate and William pen promising foreword for new children's book ‘Puzzles For Spies’

Kate and William pen promising foreword for new children's book ‘Puzzles For Spies’
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique hits out at media, threatens to take legal action

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique hits out at media, threatens to take legal action
Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making ‘Hold Me Closer’ big hit

Britney Spears expresses gratitude to fans for making ‘Hold Me Closer’ big hit
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fighting’ Prince Harry in ‘war for attention’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fighting’ Prince Harry in ‘war for attention’
Camilla Parker 'shocking' words when Princess Diana asked for her 'husband': Read

Camilla Parker 'shocking' words when Princess Diana asked for her 'husband': Read
Britney Spears swears to keep posting explicit images after son’s interview: ‘Not sorry!’

Britney Spears swears to keep posting explicit images after son’s interview: ‘Not sorry!’
Amber Heard’s pal Eve Barlow ‘only one’ keeping her 'sane and safe?

Amber Heard’s pal Eve Barlow ‘only one’ keeping her 'sane and safe?
Emily Ratajkowski not on speaking terms with ex Sebastian amid rumoured Brad Pitt romance

Emily Ratajkowski not on speaking terms with ex Sebastian amid rumoured Brad Pitt romance
'Spider-Man No Way Home' extended cut: New details revealed

'Spider-Man No Way Home' extended cut: New details revealed
Meghan Markle ‘should stick to rescue chickens’: ‘Leave politics!’

Meghan Markle ‘should stick to rescue chickens’: ‘Leave politics!’
BTS RM heads to Japan with ENHYPEN for upcoming reality show

BTS RM heads to Japan with ENHYPEN for upcoming reality show
Britney Spears son on her explicit social media posts: ‘Something to get attention’

Britney Spears son on her explicit social media posts: ‘Something to get attention’

Latest

view all