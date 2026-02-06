Kanye West's wife makes strong admission against Kim Kardashian claims

Bianca Censori claims Kim Kardashian's claims against Kanye West are false

Bianca Censori spoke out in support of her husband Kanye West after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian brought his co-parenting problems to light.

The 31-year-old Australian model claimed that the allegations that the Carnival rapper, 48, hasn’t seen his kids for months were false, detailing his involvement as a parent.

“He’s a really awesome dad,” the architect said speaking about West, adding that he will “build worlds” for his children North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with Kardashian.

Censori continued, “I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything. It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid — a tiny, short little bub,” speaking with Vanity Fair, on Friday, February 6.

Shutting down the reality star’s claims, she claimed that West has not been ignoring his kids for six months, but rather he even left one of her photo shoots to cherish his time with kids at home.

This comes after the socialite, who finalised her divorce from West in 2022, opened up about the hardships she faces while navigating co-parenthood with the Grammy winner.

In an episode of The Kardashians, she shared that West has “never once called and asked” to see their kids. “But then I’ll wake up and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids. So when it’s not true and not rational, I can’t engage all the time.”