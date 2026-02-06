Bianca Censori finally addresses Grammys bold appearance and marriage to West

Bianca Censori finally spoken publicly for the first time about her marriage to Kanye West and the bold outfits that have kept her in headlines around the world.

The Australian architect addressed the controversy in a rare interview, saying that her fashion choices were always personal and never forced.

Censori became a global talking point after appearing at the Grammys in an extremely revealing look.

Since then, rumours about her relationship with West kept following her closely, especially after his public antisemitic remarks and reports of a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Many also questioned if the Heartless rapper was controlling her image and forcing her to do the things.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Censori said nudity has always been part of her creative expression.

“I had an obvious obsession with nudity. I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork.”

The rapper’s wife also rejected claims that she married West for fame or influence.

“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform. I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”

She went on to add that she never wore anything she did not want to and described her outfits as a shared creative process.

Despite ongoing criticism and past comments from Kanye’s former partner Amber Rose, Bianca made it clear that she stands by her choices and her marriage.