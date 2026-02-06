 
Mark Ruffalo shields Billie Eilish over Kevin O' Leary's remarks

Hollywood faces new feud as Mark Ruffalo blasts Kevin O' Leary

Geo News Digital Desk
February 06, 2026

Mark Ruffalo has jumped into the latest Hollywood feud, firing back at Kevin O’ Leary after the Shark Tank star criticised Billie Eilish for speaking out against ICE at the 2026 Grammys.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to Threads to defend the Grammy winner, who used her acceptance speech to condemn the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“Kevin O’Leary why don’t you S**U. It’s hilarious,” the Avengers actor wrote. “You will go on any show and talk shit about any number of things and smugly expect us to listen to you, but you will dig into a real artist that dwarfs anything you dream of doing for actually saying something that resonates with 100’s of millions of people the world over. It’s astounding the fantasy double standard Kevin O’Leary lives in.”

Ruffalo also took a swipe at O’Leary’s recent acting role, adding, “You played yourself well in Marty Supreme,” referring to his performance as ruthless businessman Milton Rockwell in the Josh Safdie-directed film.

The clash began after O’Leary warned celebrities against mixing politics and entertainment during a Fox News appearance.

“Half the people in politics that you piss off won’t buy your music anymore,” O’Leary said on Fox News’ America Reports on Tuesday. “Don’t be stupid about it, but hey, they don’t listen.”

He added, “It’s the first lesson 101 for celebrity: As you rise up, whether you’re a film star, a music star [or] whatever, shut your mouth and just entertain.”

At 2026’s Grammys, Eilish won Song of the Year for Wildflower and used her speech to speak out against immigration enforcement, wearing an “ICE OUT” pin.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said, later urging fans to “keep fighting and speaking up and protesting,” before shouting “F**k ICE,” which was bleeped on CBS.

Many artists including Bad Bunny and Shaboozey echoed similar sentiments.

