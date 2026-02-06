Margot Robbie gives rare insights into dream job offer from Emerald Fennell

Margot Robbie shares 'fortunate' moment she took on 'Wuthering Heights' lead

Margot Robbie believes that Emerald Fennell offering her the leading role in Wuthering Heights was a fated moment, as it wasn’t initially planned.

The 35-year-old actress shared that she had joined the project as a producer way before being the heroine, Catherine Earnshaw.

During her interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 6, the Barbie star shared, “I wasn’t always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring.”

Although it happened in a spontaneous moment, Robbie believed that it was a true moment of epiphany as “I’ve always wanted to be one of Emerald’s actors and fortunately, she felt the same way. It worked out wonderfully.”

Fennell’s adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel has been a point of debate since the trailer was first released, but the Suicide Squad actress told the host, “Emerald loves the book and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14. She channels that raw emotional experience so it’s an interpretation rather than an adaptation.

Robbie’s co-star and the male lead, Jacob Elordi, was also surprise to get the role, as he shared on the show, “I was traveling when I got a text message from [Fennell] saying, ‘Do you want to be Heathcliff?’ and I wrote, ‘Yeah.’”

The movie is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 13.