Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share how they deal with ‘external commentary’ on life

Brooklyn Beckham and ladylove Nicola Peltz shared how they deal with the “external commentary” on their relationship amid recent reports of Victoria Beckham feud.

The lovebirds have been in the headlines ever since they started going out but the attention on them increased after reports emerged of tensions between Nicola and Victoria.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the billionaire heiress and the buddy chef were asked how they tackle being in the spotlight.

“We always have each other’s back, no matter what,” the couple said. “At the end of the day we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“We don’t think about our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think about us as being in a relationship,” they added.

The pair previously denied having fractured relationship with the fashion designer, however, Nicola said that the rumours began after she chose to wear a Valentino dress instead of a dress designed by Victoria.

However, a recent report published in the Daily Mail claimed that there are issues between the daughter-in-law and the mother-in-law and it all allegedly started at the couple’s lavish nuptials.