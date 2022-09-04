Taika Waititi will not be directing the next 'Thor' movie

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has reportedly ruled out directing Thor 5

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has reportedly ruled out directing Thor 5.



Citing a well-placed source, the Giant Freaking Robot stated that the Thor: Ragnarok director was pushed out of directing for the fifth instalment due to mixed responses to Thor: Love and Thunder.

The source further confided that the Jojo Rabbit director is of the opinion that he will not be able to create the same magic with Thor 5 as he did with previous films.

Despite mixed reviews, Waititi's last Thor movie opened to a marvellous collection with the film grossing $747 million worldwide.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be arriving on Disney+ on September 8.