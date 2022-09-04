Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been ‘struggling’ with the idea of having Meghan Markle take on the bulk of the work associated with the Sussex brand.



This claim has been made by Author and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop issued this claim.

In his interview with the Palace Confidential, Dr. Dunlop was quoted saying, “I think Harry's struggling” with the attention Meghan Markle is getting.

The expert even went on to allege that the struggles are directly related to seeing Meghan Markle’s take on ‘the bulk’ of the Sussex brand work, leaving him as nothing more than to be “the in-between guy.”

During the course of his interview with the outlet, Dr. Dunlop also offered the Duke of Sussex his sympathies and branded him, “Poor old Harry.”

To ‘drive’ the point across he even questioned, “Who is front of The Cut? It's Meghan. Who is hosting the podcast? It's Meghan.”

So “Where's Harry? I feel sorry for Harry,” he added before concluding. “He's like the in-between guy,” and “Meghan is off there in the fast lane.”