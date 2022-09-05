 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Vijay Deverakonda empties pockets to compensate for ‘Liger' loss

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated Liger bombed at the box-office leading to him compensating for the losses by giving INR 6 crore, as per News18.

According to media reports, Liger had a hefty budget of INR 100 crore, however, the film tanked at the box office, leaving producers of the film deep in losses.

The report further added that the Arjun Reddy actor will give up part of his own remuneration to the producers of Liger to offset the loss.

Furthermore, the failure of Liger has also led to the slashing of the budget for the Dear Comrade star's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana.

Karan Johar-produced Liger also starred Ananya Pandey alongside Vijay Deverakonda and opened to poor response both from audiences and critics alike.

