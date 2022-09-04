Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'

Prince William and Harry's 'gorgeous' cousin you've probably never heard of who likes to stay out of the spotlight.

Two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry regularly hit the headlines in the UK and over the US, but not all members of the Royal Family live such public lives.

One such example is Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, who was once described as "England's most eligible man",

The 'gorgeous' aristocrat is the son of Charles Spencer and the nephew of the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana grew up on the spectacular Althorp Estate, a stately residence in Northamptonshire, which had been in owned by the Spencer family for more than five centuries.



Louis, who is a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harrry, is a 27-year-old actor. He was just a toddler when Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.



Louis, who is already a Viscount but will become the tenth Earl Spencer when his father dies, is said to be a very private person. According to the Telegraph, a source close to Louis said: "He’s super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He’s a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one. You’d like him. He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind – and tall."