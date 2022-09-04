 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Prince Harry, Williams THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as Englands most eligible man

Prince William and Harry's 'gorgeous' cousin you've probably never heard of who likes to stay out of the spotlight.

Two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry regularly hit the headlines in the UK and over the US, but not all members of the Royal Family live such public lives.

One such example is Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, who was once described as "England's most eligible man", 

The 'gorgeous' aristocrat is the son of Charles Spencer and the nephew of the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana grew up on the spectacular Althorp Estate, a stately residence in Northamptonshire, which had been in owned by the Spencer family for more than five centuries.

 Louis, who is a cousin of Prince William and Prince Harrry, is a 27-year-old actor. He was just a toddler when Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Louis, who is already a Viscount but will become the tenth Earl Spencer when his father dies, is said to be a very private person. According to the Telegraph, a source close to Louis said: "He’s super private and gets on quietly with his thing. He’s a very talented actor and, I think, will be a brilliant one. You’d like him. He’s very low-key and genuine, decent and kind – and tall."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display
Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?
Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’

Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’
Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof

Will Smith is being ‘stalked,’ this hilarious video from Ecuador is a proof
Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails
Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours

Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours
The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance

The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance
Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Latest

view all