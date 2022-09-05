 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Director Prakash Jha calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a wake-up call for Bollywood

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has broken his silence over the ongoing boycott culture, voicing out over Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which bombed at the box office.

Previously, the release of Laal Singh Chaddha faced a huge backlash on social media with the audience calling for a boycott of the film.

Jha, during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Matto ki Saikil, said that the industry needs to understand that they are making bad content, reported ETimes.

He said: It is being said that Aamir Khan’s film was boycotted on social media. If he had made Dangal (2016) or Lagaan (2001) and then the film hadn’t done well, then we would have understood that it happened because of the boycott."

"But you have made such a film that majority of those who have seen it aren’t praising it. I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘Wow, what a film it was.’”

Jha further said, “I agree you have worked and tried hard but when there is no such factor in your content, you can’t say it didn’t do well because of the boycott.”

According to Jha, the industry needs to make stories that are more relatable and rooted in India.

