Monday Sep 05 2022
Amitabh Bachchan turns into a music composer for film 'Chup'

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan is set to take up the role of a music composer for friend R Balki's 'Chup'

Amitabh Bachchan is going to turn into a music composer for his close friend R Balki’s upcoming film Chup.

The veteran actor has lent his voice earlier for numerous hit songs, however, this is the first time that he is going to debut as a music composer.

According to India Today, filmmaker R Balki himself revealed the news, saying: “It all happened very impromptu."

"I had asked Amitji to see the movie (Chup). After seeing it, he called me over and he played me a tune on his piano and said that’s what the movie and the characters made him feel."

He further added: “He was very touched. I was ecstatic. I asked him if I could use the tune and he immediately gifted it to the movie. Today Chup is the first film that has got Amitji’s official composition as the score for the credits.”

R Balki’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a crime thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. This is first time the director is opting for a thriller genre.

The film will be released in theatres on September 23, 2022.   

