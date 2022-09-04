 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline thinks pop star's father 'saved her life' with conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is supporting the pop star's father's decision in enacting the conservatorship.

K-Fed sat down with 60 Minutes Australia for a rare interview that aired on Sunday night.

Federline says that he believes that the move, which left Britney, 40, without control over her life, career, or finances, was necessary for the singer.

Asked if Britney's father, Jamie Spears, 70, made the right decision in enacting the conservatorship, Federline said that at the time, he did.

'One hundred percent I feel like he saved her back then,' Federline told the program during the candid chat.

Federline however admitted he was not involved in any of the details concerning the conservatorship.

'I wasn't involved in any of it how the conservatorship came about. I don't know. They were worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That's all that I knew,' he admitted.

The former performer says the couple's sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were 'happy' for their mother when her conservatorship ended.

'Both of them were so happy for her, you know? Because it's not always about what's right. It's about this is what mum wanted, you know, mum got,' he said.

Kevin insisted that it's important for his sons to have a close relationship with their grandparents, Britney's father Jamie, and mother, Lynne, 67, as well as her uncle.

'They're my kids' immediate family, you know. That's their grandfather and their grandmother and their uncle,' he said.

'I feel that it's very important that they have relationships with all of them, regardless of what happens.'


More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death
Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’

Travis Barker gushes over wife Kourtney Kardashian in sweet post:’ Thank you for joining me’
Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

Adele nears EGOT status as she wins first Emmy

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash

'Delusional' Meghan Markle faces fresh backlash
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in NYC after ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone shifts to new apartment
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments
Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘nuclear’ memoir giving him ‘cold feet’: report
Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?

Prince Harry ‘could burn the whole Firm down’ with memoir release?
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer
K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

Latest

view all