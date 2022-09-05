 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

A US federal judge has again dismissed the child pornography lawsuit filed by the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album.

Spencer Elden was seeking $150,000 in damages from defendants including the surviving former members of the band, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as the estate of the late lead singer Kurt Cobain, and the photographer, Kirk Weddle.

In dismissing the suit on Friday, Judge Fernando Olguin said the plaintiff failed "to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within 10 years of filing this action," as required by the statute under which he sued.

"Because plaintiff had an opportunity to address the deficiencies in his complaint regarding the statute of limitations, the court is persuaded that it would be futile to afford plaintiff a fourth opportunity to file an amended complaint," the judge wrote.

Olguin had previously dismissed the case in January 2022 after Elden's attorneys missed a deadline, but they refiled it later that month.

In 1991, when he was four months old, Elden was photographed naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook, an image that became one of the most iconic album covers of all time.

The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" becoming American pop cultural touchstones.

But neither Elden nor his legal guardians "ever signed a release authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him," the lawsuit said.

The suit said Elden had suffered "extreme and permanent emotional distress," as well as "lifelong loss of income earning capacity."

Weddle, the photographer, was a friend of Elden's father, the family told NPR in 2008.

They held a pool party during which Elden was photographed underwater for the then-unknown band. Elden's parents were paid $200 for the original shoot...AFO

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice
Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' returns to No.1 spot at box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bent on giving wounds to the royal family?
Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party

Kerry Katona dances with her ex Brian McFadden at their daughter Molly Marie's 21st birthday party
Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'

Kanye West exposes Kim Kardashian, accuses her of using Pete Davidson as 'pawn'
Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope

Inside Scott Disick’s sweet bond with daughter Penelope
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde touch down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Bindi and Robert Irwin pen emotional tribute to Steve Irwin 16 years after death

Latest

view all