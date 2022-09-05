Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘very serious’ about each other: ‘They’re in love’

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are in a “very serious” relationship despite speculations that their romance is just “a fling.”

An insider told the Hollywood Life that The Lost City star and The Batman actor are “really happy together.”

“They are totally enamored with each other and spend as much of their free time together as possible,” the source shared.

“Some may see them as an unlikely pair, but they actually have a lot more in common than some might think.”

The outlet revealed that the lovebirds are career-focused and “much more down to earth” while adding, “they aren’t huge into the nightlife scene or partying all the time.”

“They both love music, spending nights at home alone together and just relaxing with a good movie. Their friends all think they’re perfect together and they’re definitely best friends.”

The pair met at the casting process of upcoming film Pussy Island, which is a directorial debut of Kravitz with Tatum as the lead star, and later were linked together romantically.

“Working on her film [Pussy Island] has been great for them because they have this common goal and Channing has really championed her work, he can’t say enough how talented she is,” the source said.

“When they first got together people assumed it would be a fling, but it’s proving to be a lot deeper than that, they’re in love.”