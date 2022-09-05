 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Web Desk

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Prince William is reportedly ‘leading the charge’ and calling on the Queen to strip Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s royal titles.

As per an OK! Magazine report, many high-ranking officials in the Royal Firm have been asking the Queen to take away the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal titles after they used them while ‘defaming’ the royal family in interviews.

A source close to the royals told the outlet, “The highest levels of The Firm are telling Queen Elizabeth that she needs to banish the couple once and for all.”

That’s not all, insiders also revealed that Prince William is the one leading the charge, saying: “Prince William evangelises the Queen's 'never complain, never explain' example.”

“It is widely accepted by the royal family that staying silent is usually best and airing one's dirty laundry especially as a member of the monarchy never turns out well," the same source went on to explain.

“If Harry and Meghan no longer have titles, it would [be] easier to argue that a response isn't warranted,” the source concluded. 

