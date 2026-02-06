 
Geo News

Teddi Mellencamp recalls getting in trouble in front of Sean Penn, Madonna

Teddi Mellencamp participated in season 14 of 'The Masked Singer'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Teddi Mellencamp recalls getting in trouble in front of Sean Penn, Madonna
Teddi Mellencamp recalls getting in trouble in front of Sean Penn, Madonna

For Teddi Mellencamp, childhood discipline came with a star-studded audience.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently shared a memory that still makes her laugh.

She talked about the time her famous father, John Mellencamp, grounded her while Sean Penn and Madonna were staying at their house.

“I rode my bike to go ride horses and he said, 'Okay, you'll be back in three hours.' And I said, 'Yep, I'll be back in three hours.’” Teddi explained. Six hours later, she saw her dad’s car peeling into the stables and she knew she was in trouble.

The real sting came later that evening.

"He got me in the car and didn't say a word to me, and all I could think about was my bike is still at the barn. I wasn't thinking about the fact that once we were at dinner with Sean Penn and Madonna that he was going to take my birthday away."

The 44-year-old reality star didn’t specify exactly when the incident happened, but Penn and Madonna were married between 1985 and 1989.

The story resurfaced during her exit interview from season 14 of The Masked Singer, where she competed as the Calla Lily.

Teddi confirmed the tale was true.

What caused model Cristina Perez Galcenco's shocking death at 21?
What caused model Cristina Perez Galcenco's shocking death at 21?
Did Cillian Murphy refuse Taylor Swift to star in 'Opalite' music video?
Did Cillian Murphy refuse Taylor Swift to star in 'Opalite' music video?
Is Blake Lively going to give up on legal battle against Justin Baldoni?
Is Blake Lively going to give up on legal battle against Justin Baldoni?
Taylor Swift says her Graham Norton appearance inspired 'Opalite' video
Taylor Swift says her Graham Norton appearance inspired 'Opalite' video
Ethan Hawke wants to ‘stop' Billy Crudup career: Here's why!
Ethan Hawke wants to ‘stop' Billy Crudup career: Here's why!
Kaley Cuoco shares her opinion on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom' group
Kaley Cuoco shares her opinion on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom' group
Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed after Travis' loss
Kylie Kelce, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl plans revealed after Travis' loss
Craig David caught in unexpected moment during Maldives getaway
Craig David caught in unexpected moment during Maldives getaway