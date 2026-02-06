Teddi Mellencamp recalls getting in trouble in front of Sean Penn, Madonna

For Teddi Mellencamp, childhood discipline came with a star-studded audience.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently shared a memory that still makes her laugh.

She talked about the time her famous father, John Mellencamp, grounded her while Sean Penn and Madonna were staying at their house.

“I rode my bike to go ride horses and he said, 'Okay, you'll be back in three hours.' And I said, 'Yep, I'll be back in three hours.’” Teddi explained. Six hours later, she saw her dad’s car peeling into the stables and she knew she was in trouble.

The real sting came later that evening.

"He got me in the car and didn't say a word to me, and all I could think about was my bike is still at the barn. I wasn't thinking about the fact that once we were at dinner with Sean Penn and Madonna that he was going to take my birthday away."

The 44-year-old reality star didn’t specify exactly when the incident happened, but Penn and Madonna were married between 1985 and 1989.

The story resurfaced during her exit interview from season 14 of The Masked Singer, where she competed as the Calla Lily.

Teddi confirmed the tale was true.