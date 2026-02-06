Adam Peaty's family lash out at Gordon Ramsay in furious statement

Adam Peaty’s family are furious at Gordon Ramsay after the celebrity chef spoke about the row with them before the swimmer’s wedding.

Ramsay and his wife Tana earlier said that they wanted to make peace and hoped to see Adam’s family, claiming they once treated them “like royalty.”

But Peaty’s relatives hit back, calling the Ramsays “bullies” and saying they had been “pushed too far.”

A family source said Caroline, Adam’s mother, was ignored and not treated with respect.

The lunch the Ramsays promised never happened and texts were not returned.

However, the tension started before Adam and Holly’s wedding on December 27 at Bath Abbey.

Caroline was not invited and only Adam’s sister Bethany attended from his side of the family. Meanwhile, Adam’s relatives stayed away, the biggest celebrities attended the event, including the Beckhams and stars from Strictly Come Dancing.

The family’s statement made it clear that the feud is far from over and they said the Ramsays did not treat them well and shared that they will not accept being disrespected.

The row has become a public story and continues to attract attention, leaving many to wonder if the families will ever settle their differences.