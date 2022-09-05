Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence over claims that she needs to keep royal secrets ‘to herself’.



The former royal made this allegation in her brand new bombshell interview with The Cut.

There she dished over ‘plenty’ of royal secrets and incurred backlash as a result.

However, recently Meghan’s claims about a non disclosure agreement (NDA)have overtaken social media and have been extracted from her interview with the outlet.

According to the publication, Meghan told Allison P. Davis that she “never had to sign anything” that could ever “restrict me” from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to”

: “[Prince] Charles adores Harry and would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted. But a meeting next week is unlikely.

“Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry’s book, but if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets, and telling interviewers, ‘I haven’t signed anything, I can say anything I want,’ then it’s not surprising they are being frozen out.”.