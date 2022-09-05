 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence over claims that she needs to keep royal secrets ‘to herself’.

The former royal made this allegation in her brand new bombshell interview with The Cut.

There she dished over ‘plenty’ of royal secrets and incurred backlash as a result.

However, recently Meghan’s claims about a non disclosure agreement (NDA)have overtaken social media and have been extracted from her interview with the outlet.

According to the publication, Meghan told Allison P. Davis that she “never had to sign anything” that could ever “restrict me” from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to”

: “[Prince] Charles adores Harry and would like nothing better than to get the relationship sorted. But a meeting next week is unlikely.

“Everything was already on hold until they saw what was in Harry’s book, but if Meghan is actively threatening to reveal further secrets, and telling interviewers, ‘I haven’t signed anything, I can say anything I want,’ then it’s not surprising they are being frozen out.”.

More From Entertainment:

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton
‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'

‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'
Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’

Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’
Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands

Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands
Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘very serious’ about each other: ‘They’re in love’

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz ‘very serious’ about each other: ‘They’re in love’
Meghan Markle ‘upset’ the royal hierarchy ‘just by existing’?

Meghan Markle ‘upset’ the royal hierarchy ‘just by existing’?

Latest

view all