Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin share cute moment at Venice Film Festival 2022

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse made for a stylish couple at the Venice Film Festival

Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin shared a sweet moment on the 79th Venice International Film Festival red carpet.

The couple walked on the red carpet in Venice, Italy for the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith, and took a moment to share a kiss.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a short-sleeved, form-fitting black sequin gown by Armani Privé from the label’s spring 2019 couture collection featuring a silver and red pendant design in the center. She wore her hair in a bun and makeup simple with a cat eye.

The annual film festival is one of the biggest events in the cinema calendar. As the world’s longest-running film festival, it usually attracts the industry’s top talent and the most highly anticipated movies.



Palvin who is also a brand ambassador for Armani wore a stunning red dress for a glistening night.

The couple started dating in 2018, and they took their relationship to the next level shortly after when they moved in together in 2019.

