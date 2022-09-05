 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian shares sweet video of daughter True

Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s latest post of her daughter True is too cute to handle!

On Sunday the 38-year-old reality television personality's eldest child, aged four, appeared to be making the most of her morning as she danced while listening to music, much to her mother's enjoyment.

True was clad in a sleeveless black dress and wore her hair in tight curls as she showed off her dancing skills while waving her arms about.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The entrepreneur shares her daughter with her former partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she recently welcomed her first baby boy via surrogate.

The influencer began seeing Thompson, 31, and they welcomed True into their family in 2018.


