Prince Harry 'anxious-looking' entry in Manchester lets down 'rockstar' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry anxious-filled gestures at Meghan Markle's Manchester gig are being analysed by a body language expert.

Speaking to Daily Star, Judi James reveals how the Duke of Sussex looked under confident as Meghan thrived on her return to UK.

"Meghan’s stunning red outfit announced the fact that it was her gig tonight and her elegance and confident body language was in contrast to Harry’s more anxious-looking rituals," she said.

"The couple arrived like rock stars and left receiving hugs and doing selfies.

"It was Meghan’s night tonight and it will be interesting to see if she adopts a similarly lower profile like Harry when he takes his turn at the lectern," added Judi.

Harry and Meghan travelled from London Euston to Manchester to attend the opening ceremony of One Young World Summit, an organisation the duchess has been a part of since 2014.