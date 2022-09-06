 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'anxious-looking' entry in Manchester lets down 'rockstar' Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Prince Harry anxious-filled gestures at Meghan Markle's Manchester gig are being analysed by a body language expert.

Speaking to Daily Star, Judi James reveals how the Duke of Sussex looked under confident as Meghan thrived on her return to UK.

"Meghan’s stunning red outfit announced the fact that it was her gig tonight and her elegance and confident body language was in contrast to Harry’s more anxious-looking rituals," she said.

"The couple arrived like rock stars and left receiving hugs and doing selfies.

"It was Meghan’s night tonight and it will be interesting to see if she adopts a similarly lower profile like Harry when he takes his turn at the lectern," added Judi.

Harry and Meghan travelled from London Euston to Manchester to attend the opening ceremony of One Young World Summit, an organisation the duchess has been a part of since 2014.  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event

Prince Harry seemed ‘awkward’ while Meghan shined like a ‘rockstar’ at Manchester event
Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’

Tiffany Haddish finally comments on ‘child sexual abuse allegations’: ‘I deeply regret’
Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government

Queen Elizabeth’s role in British government
Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus

Julia Roberts opens up about her return to acting following 4-year hiatus
Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Tom Cruise pulls plane stunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ with no safety harness? Deets inside

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Britney Spears ex K-Fed says he decided to give interviews after his sons were ‘attacked’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz look cheerful while shopping in Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck welcome new member in their blended family
Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit
Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

Meghan Markle delivers first public speech in UK since Megxit, royal analysts react

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US trial’ docuseries gets a release date: Deets inside

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?

Amber Heard hurts her girlfriend Eve Barlow during physical fight?

Latest

view all