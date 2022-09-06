 
Meghan Markle says Me '54 times' in 'seven-minute' speech: 'All about her'

The Duchess of Sussex, who spoke about her journey from an actress to Princess in Manchester this week, is called out for saying 'Me' 54 times in her mere seven-minute long speech.

“It was several years ago in 2014 that I was first invited to be a counsellor at One Young World," Meghan began her speech.

“In many ways I was probably like a lot like you, I was young, ambitious.”

She added: “How on earth did I get here? There I was, I was the girl from Suits, I was surrounded by world leaders, humanitarians, prime ministers and activists that I had such a deep long respect and admiration for.

“And I was invited to pull up a seat at the table.

Commenting upon Meghan's speech, royal expert Ingrid Seward dubbed her words 'non sense'

She said: “I can’t visualise or comprehend how the 2,000 young people understood a word of what she was talking about.

“It made no sense. It was all about her and related everything to herself.

“I don’t think she knew what she was talking about.

“It was just ‘me, me, me’ and praising herself," she concluded.

