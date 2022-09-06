Taylor Hawkins’ son steals show after drumming in late father’s spot

Taylor Hawkins’ son steals the show after drumming in late father’s spot

Dave Grohl united numerous musicians for a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in honour of his former Foo Fighters bandmate, Taylor Hawkins.

The long-time drummer for the megaplatinum band, Foo Fighters, passed away on March 25, 2022 at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the group was scheduled to perform.

To honour and celebrate the life of the band’s late drummer, Foofighters was joined by a slew of other celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney and more.

Opening the star-studded tribute event on September 3rd, Grohl gave an emotional speech to pay his respects to the late band member and best friend.

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing.”

“So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person,” added Grohl.

The highlight of the show was when Taylor Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Oliver Shane Hawkins displayed his impressive skills on the drum kit performing Foofighters’ 1997 classic hit My Hero.

Amid uproarious cheers, Oliver was welcomed onto the stage by Foo Fighters frontman before he took his place and launching into the famous hit.

“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” said Grohl introducing the talented teen.







