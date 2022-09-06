Kourtney Kardashian turns heads with her stylish appearance in crop top

Kourtney Kardashian set fashion goals while looking adorable in her latest snaps on Instagram as she gave a final farewell to London.

American TV personality and socialite Kourtney was looking absolutely breathtaking in a cropped, leather jacket and stylish beret.

The mom of three spent time with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, as he performed with the Foo Fighters on Saturday in honor of the band's late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The Poosh founder uploaded a photo showing off her toned midriff in a white cropped top with a cropped, long-sleeved leather jacket on top.

To elevate her look Kourtney added a touch of glamour to her look with a pair of black, flare pants with a cut-out at the waistline.

Kourtney slipped into sleek, silver heels to complete the ensemble.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum added a short caption to her photo series, writing, 'Tata London.'

The mom of three also showed her 196 million followers on Instagram some of the delicious dishes she was able to try during her stay in the city.



