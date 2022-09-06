Anushka Sharma goes on a 'breakfast date' with parents

Anushka Sharma and her parents dined out for a sweet breakfast meal

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma stepped out for an adorable breakfast date with her parent, and made sure to update her fans with the sweet moment.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos from her wholesome date, writing: “Breakfast date with the parents.”

As soon as Anushka dropped the pictures, the comment section started flooding with loved up comments from fans.





Anushka’s husband, Virat Kohli also dropped a heart emoticon on the post.

On the work front, Anushka is currently working on her next film Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on the life journey of the female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Chakda Xpress will release in February, 2023 on OTT platform Netflix.