Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Stray Kids to make their comeback with new album

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Stray Kids surprise their fans with the announcement of their comeback album MAXIDENT.

Stray Kids are all set to return to the industry with their upcoming new album called MAXIDENT as announced by their agency JYP Entertainment in its teaser.

The boy band's last release was seven months ago when they made their comeback with EP ODDINARY and soon after they had the date for the next release.

On September 5, the trailer for MAXIDENT was released which showcases a different musical era with all the members mirroring a bad boy and rock aesthetic style.

As per Music Mundial, the trailer also hints towards an interesting plot twist that hypes up the comeback announcement made through the teaser.

Fans are also eager to know the figures for the pre-sales of the album as the band crossed the benchmark of 1 million copies in presales in their last comeback with ODDINARY.

MAXIDENT is scheduled to release on October 17, Friday at exactly 1.00 pm. 

