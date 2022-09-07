 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan admits Kim Kardashian risque photo made him 'burst into derisive laughter'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Piers Morgan is 'barfing' at Kim Kardashian's bare behind side photoshoot.

The British journalist admits he could not help but be 'disgusted' by the 41-year-old's choice of pose representing the 'American Dream.

Piers later added how the mother-of-four was "barely recognizable from severe and deeply unflattering facial airbrushing" and "her pants pulled down and her ginormous and gravitationally challenged naked backside bursting out of the top".

Writing in the NY Post, Piers continued: "My first thought when I saw it was to burst into derisive laughter, which is my usual reaction to anything the Kardashians ever do.

"But my second thought was one of genuine disgust."

The former GMB host confessed that he felt like "barfing" over the photos and branded them "horribly offensive and inappropriate"

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'

Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'
John Legend did not want bff Kanye West as US President: 'Moral compass matters'

John Legend did not want bff Kanye West as US President: 'Moral compass matters'
Meghan Markle accused of throwing her parents under the bus

Meghan Markle accused of throwing her parents under the bus

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo have baby number 3 on the way!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo have baby number 3 on the way!
Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him

Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him

'Why Meghan and Harry being treated like 'heads of state' in Germany?'

'Why Meghan and Harry being treated like 'heads of state' in Germany?'
'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get booed in Germany'

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get booed in Germany'
'Large bruise on Queen Elizabeth's hand' leaves royal fans worried

'Large bruise on Queen Elizabeth's hand' leaves royal fans worried

Justin Bieber takes a break from world tour due to health problems

Justin Bieber takes a break from world tour due to health problems

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow fans in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wow fans in Germany
Elon Musk's mom stays in garage, the world's richest man says it's a suitable place for her

Elon Musk's mom stays in garage, the world's richest man says it's a suitable place for her
Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau

Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau

Latest

view all