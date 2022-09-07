 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming movie trailer for 'Luckiest Girl Alive' is out: Release date, cast

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Netflix upcoming movie trailer for ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is out: Release date, cast
Netflix upcoming movie trailer for ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is out: Release date, cast

The streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer of the upcoming film Luckiest Girl Alive. The movie will be released in theatres on September 30th and it is expected to premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

The movie depicts the story of a girl Ani FaNell, played by Mila Kunis, who is a flippant New Yorker and apparently has it all: a desired position at a popular magazine, an elegant aesthetic sense and a dreamy wedding.

Things take a dramatic turn when the director of a crime documentary reaches out to her to interrogate her for her side of the story about a shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School.

Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unleash the truth behind her well-crafted life.

The film is directed by Mike Barker and produced by Mila Kunis, Bruna Papandrea and Erik Feig.


Cast List:

  • Mila Kunis Ani Fanelli
  • Chiara Aurelia younger Ani Fanelli
  • Finn Wittrock
  • Scoot McNairy
  • Jennifer Beals
  • Connie Britton
  • Thomas Barbusca
  • Justine Lupe
  • Dalmar Abuzeid
  • Carson MacCormac
  • Alexandra Beaton as Hilary Hitchinson
  • Nicole Huff as Olivia Kaplan
  • Alex Barone


Check out the Trailer:


