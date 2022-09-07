Netflix upcoming movie trailer for ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is out: Release date, cast

The streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer of the upcoming film Luckiest Girl Alive. The movie will be released in theatres on September 30th and it is expected to premiere on Netflix on October 7, 2022.

The movie depicts the story of a girl Ani FaNell, played by Mila Kunis, who is a flippant New Yorker and apparently has it all: a desired position at a popular magazine, an elegant aesthetic sense and a dreamy wedding.

Things take a dramatic turn when the director of a crime documentary reaches out to her to interrogate her for her side of the story about a shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School.

Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unleash the truth behind her well-crafted life.

The film is directed by Mike Barker and produced by Mila Kunis, Bruna Papandrea and Erik Feig.





Cast List:

Mila Kunis Ani Fanelli

Chiara Aurelia younger Ani Fanelli

Finn Wittrock

Scoot McNairy

Jennifer Beals

Connie Britton

Thomas Barbusca

Justine Lupe

Dalmar Abuzeid

Carson MacCormac

Alexandra Beaton as Hilary Hitchinson

Nicole Huff as Olivia Kaplan

Alex Barone





Check out the Trailer:



