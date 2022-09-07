 
The Weeknd updates fans on his voice after abruptly ending show

The Weeknd has given an update on his vocal condition after he was forced to cancel a recent show in Los Angeles.

The Heartless singer had only gotten through a mere three songs while performing at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday night (September 3) before informing his fans that his voice had given out.

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he said to the sold out stadium crowd. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

Following up on this, the singer took to his social media that he was doing alright and that his “voice is safe”

“doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO”

A little while later, the Blinding Lights crooner shared a series of pictures on Twitter, expressing how much he wants to be on stage soon.

“nowhere i’d rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO”


