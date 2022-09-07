 
Meghan Markle branded 'self-centered and absorbed': 'Some role model!'

Meghan Markle has come under fire and has been blasted for her ‘self absorbed’ and ‘self centered’ comments about being a role model.

Ann Widdecombe issued these admissions in her latest interview with Jeremy Vine on Five.

She started it off by blasting Meghan Markl as ‘self-centered and absorbed’.

She was also quoted saying, “I mean if you ask me whether Meghan Markle is a role model, I’d say a role model of everything that you don’t want to be.”

“She’s incredibly self-centred, very self-absorbed and of course, she has also a very loose relationship sometimes with the truth, which she describes as her truth.”

“Now, there’s truth and there’s falsehood. There isn’t somebody’s individual truth,” she also added.

This attack has come in response to the Duchess’ charity tour where the she spoke of the “positive and necessary” changed “needed across the globe.”

