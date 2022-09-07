 
Prince Harry: No child should lose their mother and have their grief 'observed by thousands'

Prince Harry touched upon his feelings after the death of mother, Princess Diana, in a candid interview.

Speaking to Angela Levin for her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince', the Duke of Sussex touched upon the scrutiny he had to face on his mum's funeral.

He told her: “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television.”

He added: “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

“No child should lose their mother at such a young age and then have his grief observed by thousands of people.”

Elsewhere, elder brother Prince William went on share his feelings of 'numbness' the day Diana died.

Prince William said: “I remember just feeling completely numb, disorientated, dizzy.

"You feel very, very confused. And you keep asking yourself, ‘Why me?’ All the time, ‘Why? What have I done? Why? Why has this happened to us?’”

