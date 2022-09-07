Adele’s fans are convinced she has ‘secretly’ tied the knot with beau Rich Paul

File Footage

Adele’s latest picture has sparked rumours of her “secret marriage” with beau Rich Paul as her fans are convinced the singer has tied the knot.

The Easy On Me hit-maker dropped a series of snaps to celebrate her first Emmy on Instagram on Sunday and one of the photos caught the attention of the eye-eyed fans.

The image in question showed her trophy while a customized game of Rummikub with the label “The Paul’s” could be seen in the background on the coffee table.

“’The Paul’s’ is you married?!,” one fan asked while another wrote with excitement, “’The Paul’s' MY GIRL IS MARRIED!”

“She gave us two announcements in one post. I love her energy,” another penned.

However, some followers pointed out that it could be the sport agent’s personal deck of cards as the label says “The Paul’s” and not “The Pauls.”

“Wouldn’t be Paul’s if they were married, it would be Pauls,” one fan said as another wrote. “I can’t tell if I am more excited about it or upset at the bad punctuation.”

The Grammy winner and Paul first met at a party a few years ago, and later appeared publically together during the summer of 2021.

Previously, Adele denied engagement rumours in an interview with Elle UK, saying, “I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!”

She also clarified that she has not married Paul either at some point during the interview.



