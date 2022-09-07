 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘lived’ on dreams of ‘cookie-cutter’ perfect life

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for wanting a “cookie-cutter looking perfect life” throughout her childhood.

The Duchess shared these revelations herself while dishing over her ‘ugly duckling’ phase.

The admissions have been made during Meghan's latest podcast episode of Archetypes, with American actor Mindy Kailing.

The former royal began by explaining her thought process behind the label and admitted, that she felt as if she was just “the smart one, not the pretty one.”

She also went on to share an Archie comic book reference and explained, “I always thought, well I’m way more Betty than Veronica,” so “am I going to get the guy one day?”

“I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in,” she concluded by telling Mindy Kailing. 

