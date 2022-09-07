Meghan Markle reveals her favourite childhood books

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed her favourite books as a child on the third episode of her podcast Archetypes.



Speaking to Mindy Kaling on her podcast, Meghan said she loved the Archie comics books.

However, she clarified these were not the inspiration for her son Archie’s name.

Archie and Lilibet’s mother said, “You know, I was that typical latchkey kid because my parents me to both worked and they're immigrants and there was I think it all just like your personality, right like my personality loved freedom and so for me I love just being able to read you know and I was a kid, it was like established roots in this country make money.

“And also a latchkey kid and I think gosh I read a lot of Archie comic books.”

She insisted, “My son is not named after Archie comic books but I loved them.”