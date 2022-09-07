Musk calls outs 'Rings of Power' as 'Tolkien is turning in his grave' amid at odds with Bezos

Billionaire Elon Musk has a bone to pick with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos with the former tweeting smack about the latter's billion-dollar fantasy series Lord Of The Rings: Rings of Power.

As per Musk, the author of the Lord of the Rings books J. R. R. Tolkien 'is turning in his grave'.

Explaining his reasons on why he lambasted the film, despite being a hardcore Tolkien fan, the Tesla CEO tweeted that “almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both,” adding that “only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

The billionaire entrepreneur also added, "Those who claim any criticism of Rings of Power means you're racist are outing themselves as closet racists."

Interestingly, Musk and Bezos are at odds with each other for quite sometime in the domains of space race and e-commerce.

In 2019, Musk had a go at Bezos by calling him a 'copycat' on Twitter for launching a series of satellites shortly after the launch of Space X's Starlink.

Meanwhile, Amazon's LOTR: Rings of Power drew 25 million viewers on its premier breaking record of the streaming service.