 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Musk calls outs 'Rings of Power' as 'Tolkien is turning in his grave' amid at odds with Bezos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Musk calls outs Rings of Power as Tolkien is turning in his grave amid at odds with Bezos
Musk calls outs 'Rings of Power' as 'Tolkien is turning in his grave' amid at odds with Bezos

Billionaire Elon Musk has a bone to pick with fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos with the former tweeting smack about the latter's billion-dollar fantasy series Lord Of The Rings: Rings of Power.

As per Musk, the author of the Lord of the Rings books J. R. R. Tolkien 'is turning in his grave'.

Explaining his reasons on why he lambasted the film, despite being a hardcore Tolkien fan, the Tesla CEO tweeted that “almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both,” adding that “only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.”

The billionaire entrepreneur also added, "Those who claim any criticism of Rings of Power means you're racist are outing themselves as closet racists."

Interestingly, Musk and Bezos are at odds with each other for quite sometime in the domains of space race and e-commerce.

In 2019, Musk had a go at Bezos by calling him a 'copycat' on Twitter for launching a series of satellites shortly after the launch of Space X's Starlink.

Meanwhile, Amazon's LOTR: Rings of Power drew 25 million viewers on its premier breaking record of the streaming service. 

More From Showbiz:

Juhi Chawla's digital debut 'Hush Hush' gets a release date

Juhi Chawla's digital debut 'Hush Hush' gets a release date
Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai', video goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Rekha's 'Dil Cheez Kiya Hai', video goes viral
Series 'Fatima Jinnah' makes its way to Chicago Film Festival

Series 'Fatima Jinnah' makes its way to Chicago Film Festival
Aashiqui 3’s makers reject rumours of casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan

Aashiqui 3’s makers reject rumours of casting Jennifer Winget opposite Kartik Aaryan
Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee

Wasim Akram to star in Fawad Khan's movie Money Back Guarantee
Anushka Sharma reveals ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo

Anushka Sharma reveals ‘life-changing’ moment from Chakda Xpress: Photo
KBC contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with confession

KBC contestant shocks Amitabh Bachchan with confession

Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna banter very relatable

Goodbye Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna banter very relatable
Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life piblic

Sarah Khan shares why she doesn't mind making her marital life piblic
Anushka Sharma goes on a 'breakfast date' with parents

Anushka Sharma goes on a 'breakfast date' with parents
GoodBye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’ movie is all about ‘family tuning’

GoodBye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’ movie is all about ‘family tuning’

Latest

view all