 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Jin one of the top athletic celebrities? Find out

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Is Jin one of the top athletic celebrities? Find out
Is Jin one of the top athletic celebrities? Find out

BTS Jin was mentioned as one of the top athletic celebrities in a magazine article recently.

Jin had taken part in many sports activities and even got a black belt in taekwondo.

Jin also shared in an interview that he is skilled in water sports, tennis, basketball, football, golf, taekwondo, wrestling and numerous other sports, in the past.

Vogue Korea wrote an article about the top five athletic celebrities and Jin's name made it on the list.

According to a report by allkpop, the article names Jin as a pro at tennis and hails him for practising the sport every week.

The magazine made the following comment about Jin in the article and claimed, "BTS Jin's favourite sport is tennis. He is continuously taking lessons from the coach Kim Sang-gyun, who he met through Run BTS. A healthy body is the basis and beginning of beauty."

"Jin recently shared a photo of him wearing a Louis Vuitton oversized T-shirt and sporty pants. He drew lots of attention with the post."

In the year 2021, Jin had three solo songs, one of them was an OST for the drama Jirisan, called Yours which has been nominated in 'The Individual FANNSTAR CHOICE Award' category of 'The Fact Music Awards 2022.' 

Is Jin one of the top athletic celebrities? Find out


 
Is Jin one of the top athletic celebrities? Find out


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘it’s bothersome’

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘it’s bothersome’
Madonna's music video shoot came to an unexpected halt: Details inside

Madonna's music video shoot came to an unexpected halt: Details inside
Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her gain ‘respect’ in ‘high society’

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West helped her gain ‘respect’ in ‘high society’
Jennifer Garner looks in high spirits with son amid ex Ben Affleck's romantic outing with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner looks in high spirits with son amid ex Ben Affleck's romantic outing with new wife Lopez
Whoopi Goldberg claps back at House of the Dragon’ and ‘LOTR’ racist fans: ‘Get a job’

Whoopi Goldberg claps back at House of the Dragon’ and ‘LOTR’ racist fans: ‘Get a job’
Madonna seen getting cosy with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell

Madonna seen getting cosy with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell
Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report

Meghan Markle breaks silence on ‘loner’ childhood: report
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he’s ‘done wearing’ Adidas products in support of Kanye West

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs says he’s ‘done wearing’ Adidas products in support of Kanye West
Elon Musk receives backlash from Neil Gaiman over ‘The Lord of the Rings’ criticism

Elon Musk receives backlash from Neil Gaiman over ‘The Lord of the Rings’ criticism
Meghan Markle reveals her favourite childhood books

Meghan Markle reveals her favourite childhood books
Meghan Markle ‘lived’ on dreams of ‘cookie-cutter’ perfect life

Meghan Markle ‘lived’ on dreams of ‘cookie-cutter’ perfect life
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need UK’ to make ‘more Netlfix content

Latest

view all