 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK drops track poster for upcoming album 'BORN PINK'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

BLACKPINK unveils track list poster for upcoming album BORN PINK
BLACKPINK unveils track list poster for upcoming album 'BORN PINK'

BLACKPINK is all set to bring fans amazing songs from their upcoming album BORN PINK.

The band's agency YG Entertainment on September 7, unveiled the track list poster of upcoming album BORN PINK. 

The most awaited album contains 8 songs in total, Pink Venom, Shut Down’, Typa Girl, Yeah Yeah Yeah, Hard To Love, The Happiest Girl, Tally and Ready For Love. The album and title track will be released on September 16, 2022.

Previously, the agency announced that the title song of BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album is Shut Down.

The band’s pre-released track Pink Venom was streamed 108.4 million times and recorded 7,000 download, ranking first on the 'Global 200' chart for two weeks in a row, it is the first time in K-pop history.

The music video of the pre-released song also got 90.4 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

For those unaware, after releasing 2nd full-length album BORN PINK BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, starting in Seoul next month.

More From Entertainment:

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

Anna Kendrick opens up on suffering ‘emotional abuse’ in past relationship: ‘My fault’

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released

‘What's Love Got To Do With It?’: Trailer for Jemima Goldsmith’s movie released
Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral

Meghan Markle rejected 'big sleepover' invitation from Queen at Balmoral
Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview

Kim Kardashian showers praises on Pete Davidson in post-split interview
Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal

Jennifer Lawrence reveals having two miscarriages while reflecting on Roe v Wade reversal
Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie

Prince Harry waits for 'accountability', many lines were crossed by William: Scobie
Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Queen Elizabeth delays virtual Privy Council meeting following medical advice

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?

Amber Heard ‘sedates’ baby Oonagh Paige Heard before stroller walks?
Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata
Kanye West hits new milestone

Kanye West hits new milestone

Latest

view all