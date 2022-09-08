 
Scottish should 'refuse' to 'return' Queen body, nationalist 'joke' sparks fury

Scottish nationalist has sparked fury amongst royal admirers with his distasteful comment on the Queen.

As reported by Express.co.uk, independence supporter Sean Currie wrote on Twitter.

“The Queen dying in Scotland would be the perfect opportunity for the Scottish Government to unilaterally declare independence and refuse to return her body until the UK recognises it."

The post has now been deleted, noting that it was merely a “political joke”.

This comes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen is under 'medical supervision' at Balmoral. The statement further adds the doctors are 'concerned' for the health.

